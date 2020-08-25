Egypt reported on Tuesday 141 new infections and 18 deaths of COVID-19, bringing the total cases registered in the country to 97,619, including 5,298 deaths, said the Egyptian health ministry.

Meanwhile, 900 patients recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals, raising the total recoveries in Egypt to 67,717, representing over 69 percent of the total cases, according to the statement.

Egypt’s COVID-19 daily infections have been falling below 200 since Aug. 2, after it once hit a record 1,774 cases on June 19.

As for coronavirus-related daily fatalities in Egypt, it has been below 20 for the 12th day in a row. A record daily deaths was seen in the country in mid-June when 97 patients died from the viral disease.

The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining deaths and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past two months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been working together on fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.