Egypt reported on Wednesday 175 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number in the country to 100,403, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 17 more patients died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,577, while 803 were cured and discharged from hospitals, bringing the total recoveries to 80,689.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining COVID-19 deaths and fatalities, the most populous Arab country has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been working together on fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.