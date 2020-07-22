Egypt on Tuesday reported 47 new deaths from COVID-19, the lowest daily record since June 13, as the death toll from the coronavirus in the country climbed to 4,399.

Egyptian Health Ministry said in a statement that 676 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed, raising the total cases registered in the country to 89,078.

It is also the second week in a row for Egypt’s COVID-19 daily infections to fall below 1,000, compared to the highest record of 1,774 cases on June 19.

Meanwhile, 549 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, increasing the total recoveries in Egypt to 29,473.

Earlier on Tuesday, Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed announced that the provinces of the Red Sea and South Sinai recorded no infections in the past 24 hours for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt.

Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that the number of hotels reopened in 21 provinces since mid-May reached 590.

Egypt and China have been joining hands in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country, the latest of which was in mid-May. Enditem

