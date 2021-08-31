Egypt Ride Hailing Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Egypt Ride Hailing Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (E-hailing, Car Sharing and Rental) and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Egypt ride hailing service market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.99 billion by 2028. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The emergence of ride hailing services has opened a new avenue in the field of public transportation. The service providers, often known as transportation network companies, are claimed to be the new future of public transport. The service enables customers to hire personal drivers who drive them from one place to another, as required.

These rides are extremely convenient as they provide numerous alternatives with customization options. Customers can choose the pick-up/drop-off location, preferred route, number of riders, number of stops, as well as the type of vehicle. Many transportation network companies also offer ride-sharing services. Another reason for their rapid adoption is that the service provides an instant solution to traffic congestion and parking difficulties.

The service has evolved as a massive alternative to personal vehicles, traditional taxi services and community transports. Following the trend across the globe, the Egypt ride hailing service market can also be seen heating up. Lucrative growth prospects have been enticing both domestic as well as international transportation network companies to the market.

According to the World Bank, Egypt’s population is estimated at 98.42 million as of 2018. Regular means of transportation, such as personal vehicles, traditional taxi services and community transport services like mini-buses, tuk-tuks and motorbikes no more suffice the requirements of the country. Along with this, the traffic situation has worsened over the years with an increase in the number of personal vehicles.

As a result, ride hailing services have been experiencing massive growth. The market is being largely dominated by UBER, Dubci and WNGO. This spur, along with technological advancements, is expected to maintain the dynamic nature of the market. The car-hailing market has gradually established itself in Egypt.

Companies in the market are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to gain market share and to increase their service footprint. For Instance, In November 2018, Avis Budget Group Inc. partnered with Ford’s Transportation Mobility Cloud to enable data to flow from vehicles through Ford’s data systems and onto Avis’ computers.

Through this, the company aims to puts more control in the customer’s hands, while at the same time reducing costs and vehicle turnaround times. By adding connected functionality to their vehicles and their mobile app, Avis measured a corresponding 30% increase in their Net Promoter Score. The data from Avis’s connected Ford vehicles are tracked primarily at car pick-up and drop-off, not during the customer’s rental period.

Egypt Ride Hailing Service Market Report Highlights

E-hailing is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by progressing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period

The car-sharing segment is foreseen to remain at the forefront regarding revenue share and is projected to accounts for a total market share of over 40% in 2028

Some of the key players operating in the market include Uber Technologies, Inc., Avis Rent a Car System, LLC, Sixt SE, Halan Inc. and SWVL Technologies Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 Service Mix for Ride Hailing and Food Delivery

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.6 Business Environment Analysis

3.7 PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Market Entry Strategies

3.9 Roadmap of Egypt Ride Hailing Services Market

3.10 Impact of COVID-19 on the Egypt Ride Hailing Services Market

Chapter 4 Egypt Ride Hailing Services Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1 Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.2 Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3 Consumer Product Adoption

4.4 Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5 Egypt Ride Hailing Services Market: Offering Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2 E-hailing

5.3 Car Sharing

5.4 Rental

Chapter 6 Competitive and Vendor Landscape

6.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments, and Their Impact on the Industry

6.2 Key Company Categorization

6.2.1 Vendor Landscape

6.2.1.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Dubci

Wngo Technologies Inc.

Fyonka

Halan Inc.

SWVL Technologies Inc.

Sixt SE

Avis Rent a Car System, LLC

M Car Egypt

FriendyCar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wuh6ep

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900