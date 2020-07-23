Egypt’s police has frustrated terrorist plans for carrying out riots and sabotage operations ahead of the Senate elections that will be held in August, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the national security sector received information about a terrorist cell based in Alexandria city that communicates with members of the outlawed Brotherhood group abroad for inciting protests and public disorder.

The statement added that the police arrested six Brotherhood members during the raid, seizing computers, cameras and scripts for producing fabricated reports.

“Those reports are about the country’s domestic conditions and will be posted on the social media or via the Brotherhood TVs that air from abroad,” said the statement.

The statement also named other fugitive Brotherhood top figures who provided funds for publishing the false news materials. Enditem

