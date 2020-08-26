Egypt sent on Wednesday the 10th batch of aid to Lebanon to help the country deal with the aftermath of the massive explosions that rocked the capital Beirut earlier in the month, the Egyptian army said in a statement.

Two Egyptian military planes flew to Beirut airport earlier in the day carrying tonnes of food and medical supplies to the disaster-stricken city, Egyptian military spokesman Tamer al-Refai said.

The batch of aid was prepared “with the participation of the Egyptian Red Cross and a number of civil society organizations in Egypt,” he added.

The aid flight is part of an emergency “air bridge” instructed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to help Lebanon overcome its ongoing crisis through providing it with medical supplies, foodstuff and reconstruction material.

Earlier this month, Egypt sent Beirut a medical team of 21 surgeons and doctors to help with the treatment of those injured in the enormous explosions that took place in Beirut’s port area on Aug. 4, which left at least 177 people dead and around 6,000 others wounded.

Days after Beirut blasts, Egypt repatriated the bodies of the three Egyptians killed in the tragic event and sent them back to their hometown for burial.