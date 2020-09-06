Egypt has started to send medical aid to 30 African countries to help them fight the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Saturday in a statement.

The ministry noted that the aid batches have already been sent to 10 African countries, adding that procedures for sending aid to 20 other countries are underway.

The foreign ministry, in cooperation with other Egyptian ministries and bodies, has allocated a shipment of one and a half tons of medical aid for each African country, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a military plane loaded with medical supplies and medicines arrived Saturday in Iraq, the Egyptian Armed Forces said in a statement. The shipment is meant to help Iraq fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to the statement.

Since the outbreak of the virus, Egypt has sent shipments of medical supplies to a number of virus-stricken countries, including China, Italy and the United States. Egypt has so far confirmed 99,582 cases, including 5,495 deaths and 76,305 recoveries.