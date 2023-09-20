Egypt to establish US$1.07 billion tire factory in SCZone

By
Xinhua
-
0
FILED - A boy observes two tugboats taking part in the refloating operation carried out to free the
FILED - A boy observes two tugboats taking part in the refloating operation carried out to free the "Ever Given" container ship while it was stuck in the Suez Canal last month. The Suez Canal is ready to accept an out-of-court settlement with a massive container ship that blocked the vital waterway for almost a week last month, an Egyptian official has said. Photo: Samuel Mohsen/dpa

Egypt will establish a tire factory with investments valued at one billion euros (1.07 billion U.S. dollars) in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) northeast of the capital, the Egyptian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The factory will cover 400,000 square meters in three phases, it said.

The project aims to produce tires for private cars and heavy trucks with a production capacity of seven million per year at the time of full operation, it added.

The move is part of the SCZone’s strategy to localize several integrated service and industrial sectors, the statement said, adding that the new factory initially targets securing the needs of domestic markets and reducing importation.

It will provide 1,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here