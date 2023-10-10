Egypt tops the African Shooting Championship with 38 medals and earned ten seats to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The 16th African Shooting Championship concluded here on Tuesday as Egypt topped with 20 gold, seven silver and 11 bronze medals, and 10 shooters qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“I am very happy not only for myself but for Egypt to have one more spot in Paris 2024. The best is yet to come,” said Alzahraa Shaban, who qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.

“In this African championship, I believe that all Egyptian shooters deserved the quota spots they secured for Paris and the gold medals they earned, because we all really worked very hard,” the Egyptian markswoman told Xinhua.

Amgad Hussein, a rifle coach of the Egyptian team, said that the achievements of the Egyptian shooters were the result of hard training and the full support of the Egyptian Shooting Federation (ESF).

“We have become the top in shooting sports in Africa and the Arab world, and we have managed to improve internationally,” the coach said.

In addition to the 10 spots in Paris 2024, another Egyptian marksman, Azmy Mehelba, had already booked Egypt’s first ticket to Paris after winning the gold medal in the skeet final event at the 2022 World Shotgun Championships held in Osijek, Croatia.

Algeria came second with 11 medals including three golds, while Morocco and Kenya finished third with five medals each.

Kenyan shooter Priscilla Mburu, who got two silver medals in the women’s 50m rifle prone and 50m rifle 3 positions, said that the competitions in Cairo were “way tougher” compared to other African championships.

She enthusiastically added that the Kenyan team was on the right track to improve in shooting sports regionally and internationally.

“Previously, we didn’t have as many athletes getting into the finals, but we have seen almost half of the team getting into the finals and actually getting medals in the various disciplines,” the Kenyan athlete said.

Held by the African Shooting Sport Federation (ASSF), the 16th African Shooting Championship saw the participation of more than 250 shooters from 15 countries.

“We have exerted a very big effort and have been preparing for this championship for years to qualify for Paris 2024,” said Hazem Hosny, head of both the ESF and the ASSF.

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) praised Egypt’s good organization of the event and the “great ranges” of the Egypt International Olympic City.

Robert Ferencak, the ISSF’s technical delegate for the rifle and pistol events at the African Shooting Championship, said that “the level of African shooting sports is growing,” noting that there was still a little gap compared to the international level but it would gradually get smaller in light of such an improvement.