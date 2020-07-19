Egypt supports Yemen’s security and stability and rejects any foreign, non-Arab intervention in the country, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told reporters on Sunday.

Egypt backs the efforts of legitimate Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to reconstruct Yemen and restore security and stability across the country, Madbouly told a joint press conference with his visiting Yemeni counterpart Maeen Abdulmalik.

For his part, Abdulmalik said Yemen and Egypt have the same position on national security, noting “Yemen is going through a difficult period due to foreign interventions and the policies of Houthi militias.”

Earlier in the day, the two prime ministers, along with a number of ministers and officials from both countries, held discussions in Cairo on various aspects of joint cooperation.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of much of the country’s north and forced Hadi’s government out of the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been fighting Houthi rebels since early 2015 in support of Hadi’s government.

The conflict in Yemen has killed tens of thousands, mostly civilians, displaced 3 million and pushed more than 20 million to the verge of starvation. Enditem

