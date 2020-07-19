People flee clashes near the Aden international airport in Aden, Yemen, on March 25, 2015. The Shiite Houthi group took control over Aden international airport after the retreat of tribal militia on Wednesday evening, a security official told Xinhua. (Xinhua)
Egypt supports Yemen’s security and stability and rejects any foreign, non-Arab intervention in the country, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told reporters on Sunday.

Egypt backs the efforts of legitimate Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to reconstruct Yemen and restore security and stability across the country, Madbouly told a joint press conference with his visiting Yemeni counterpart Maeen Abdulmalik.

For his part, Abdulmalik said Yemen and Egypt have the same position on national security, noting “Yemen is going through a difficult period due to foreign interventions and the policies of Houthi militias.”

Earlier in the day, the two prime ministers, along with a number of ministers and officials from both countries, held discussions in Cairo on various aspects of joint cooperation.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of much of the country’s north and forced Hadi’s government out of the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been fighting Houthi rebels since early 2015 in support of Hadi’s government.

The conflict in Yemen has killed tens of thousands, mostly civilians, displaced 3 million and pushed more than 20 million to the verge of starvation. Enditem

