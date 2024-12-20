Egyptian and Palestinian Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Palestinian Cause

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday strongly rejected any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians or undermine their cause.

The two leaders made the statement during talks at the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation, held in Egypt’s new administrative capital.

The discussions focused on efforts to restore peace to the Palestinian territories, with particular emphasis on Egypt’s role in facilitating a ceasefire and providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip amidst the ongoing crisis. The leaders also condemned Israel’s continued violations in the West Bank, reiterating that the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem are integral parts of the Palestinian state.

President al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their right to establish an independent state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. President Abbas expressed his gratitude for Egypt’s efforts in securing a ceasefire in Gaza, praising the country’s long-standing support for Palestinian rights and its pivotal role in advocating for their cause.