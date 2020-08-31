The Egyptian army announced on Sunday that its forces have recently killed 77 terrorists in the country’s restive North Sinai Province.

In a statement, the army said that three officers and four soldiers were either killed or injured during the operations that were carried out in the province between July 22 and Aug. 30.

The armed forces managed to capture an injured terrorist, who is currently being treated and interrogated at a hospital, according to the statement.

The operations also resulted in the destruction of 327 terrorist dens used as hideouts and warehouses for terrorists, weapons and ammunitions, the statement said.

In addition, 10 four-wheel-drive vehicles used by the terrorists were also destroyed in the province.

Meanwhile, the statement said that nine terrorists’ four-wheel-drive trucks loaded with weapons and ammunitions were destroyed by the air forces while attempting to cross into Egypt through its western borders with Libya.

Egypt has been fighting a wave of terrorist activities that killed hundreds of policemen, soldiers and civilians since the ouster of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013.

Most terrorist attacks in Egypt over the past few years were claimed by a Sinai-based group loyal to the Islamic State regional terrorist group. Enditem