An Egyptian firm has pledged to build a 15-million-U.S. dollar electrical equipment factory in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam, a statement released by Tanzania Investment Center (TIC) said on Sunday.

The statement said construction of the factory by Elsewedy Electric, an Egypt-based multinational energy solutions giant, will start after acquisition of land in the business capital’s Kigamboni district.

According to the statement, TIC executive director Maduhu Kazi and Ibrahim Qamar, the regional director for Elsewedy Electric in east Africa, had held talks aimed at speeding up land acquisition.

“TIC will work hard and ensure the availability of the land for the construction of the plant,” Kazi assured the Egyptian investor.

For his part, Qamar thanked the government of Tanzania for creating a conducive environment to investment and nurturing peace, saying these two are prerequisites for making a country an investment destination. Enditem