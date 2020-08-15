A team of 21 Egyptian surgeons and doctors arrived in Beirut airport on Saturday to help with the treatment of those injured in the massive blast that rocked the Lebanese capital city earlier in the month.

The Egyptian medical team arrived onboard a plane carrying nearly half a tonne of medical tools and supplies that they will use during their mission in Beirut, Egypt’s official MENA news agency reported.

Since the enormous explosion that took place in Beirut on Aug. 4, Egypt has sent four military planes carrying tonnes of medical supplies and foodstuff to Beirut through an emergency air bridge to relieve the disaster-stricken city.

Two more Egyptian planes with tonnes of similar aids are expected to arrive in Beirut later in the day, according to the report.

An Egyptian military field hospital has also been held in the Lebanese capital to provide medical care to those injured in the blast.

Days after the explosion, Egypt repatriated the bodies of the three Egyptians killed in the tragic event and sent them back to their hometown for burial. Enditem