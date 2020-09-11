Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi praised on Friday a peace agreement reached between Israel and Bahrain under U.S. sponsorship.

“I have followed with great interest the tripartite joint statement issued by the United States, Bahrain and Israel regarding the agreement to establish diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel,” Sisi posted on his official Facebook page.

Sisi said he valued this important step toward establishing stability and peace in the Middle East, in a way that achieves “a just and permanent settlement of the Palestinian issue.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Friday that Israel has reached a peace agreement with Bahrain.

A joint statement of Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Netanyahu and Trump was released by the White House hailing the “historic breakthrough.”

The announcement comes just days before Israel is to sign an accord with the United Arab Emirates in the White House. A representative of Bahrain is also expected to attend the signing.

Egypt similarly signed a U.S.-sponsored peace treaty with Israel in 1979.