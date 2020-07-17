Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi vowed on Thursday that Egypt will not stand idle in the face of any direct threats to the security of Egypt and Libya.

Sisi’s made the remarks during his meeting with Libyan tribal leaders who arrived in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the security situation in the war-torn country, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement. “As soon as Egypt interferes in Libya, the military scene will be changed quickly and decisively,” Sisi was quoted as saying.

He added that the main objective of the Egyptian efforts at all levels for Libya is to support the free will of the Libyan people to achieve a better future for the country and future generations.

The tribesmen, who are allied to the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) led by commander Khalifa Hafter, “have authorized the president and Egyptian army to intervene in Libya to protect its sovereignty,” the statement added.

This mandate came in line with the eastern-based Libya parliament’s request for Egypt to intervene in the Libyan conflict to counter what it called “a Turkish occupation.” Turkey has sided with the UN-backed Libyan government based in the capital Tripoli.

Earlier in June, Sisi called for a ceasefire in Libya, citing that Egypt had received “direct threats from terrorist militias and mercenaries supported by foreign countries.”

Tensions have been recently escalating between the two warring parties in Libya, the LNA and the Government of National Accord in Tripoli led by Fayez al-Serraj, and between the countries backing each side.

