Egyptian, Qatari leaders meet  to discuss Israel’s military build-up in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and the visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed on Friday the Israeli military escalations in the Gaza Strip and their regional repercussions, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to protect innocent civilians in Gaza and stop the bloodshed. They reviewed the intensive efforts aimed at achieving a cease-fire and sustaining the delivery of humanitarian aid that meets the needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Qatari emir’s visit came one day after a high-ranking delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) arrived in the Egyptian capital to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip with Egyptian leaders.

Members of the delegation, headed by Hamas’ political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, met with the head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel.

Qatar has been involved in mediation talks with Hamas and Israeli officials, including over a possible prisoner swap deal.