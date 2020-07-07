A 107-year-old Egyptian woman has fully recovered from COVID-19 in Egypt’s Minya province, the Egyptian government said Tuesday.

The woman, named Nabawiya Mohamed, was recently discharged from the hospital after being completely cured from the virus, said Egyptian Ministry of Local Development in a statement.

She was infected with the novel coronavirus and admitted to hospital on June 25.

Her son, Shehata Mahsoub, confirmed that his mother “was discharged from Matay hospital in Minya on Monday.”

Her family, including three children and about 25 grandchildren, expressed happiness at the good news, Mahsoub said.

As of Tuesday, Egypt has reported 77,279 COVID-19 cases, including 3,489 deaths and 21,718 recoveries. Enditem

