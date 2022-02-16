Egypt’s 3PL Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 8.39% During 2022-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “3PL Market in Egypt 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The analyst has been monitoring the 3PL market in Egypt and it is poised to grow by $1.30 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period. The report on the 3PL market in Egypt provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in maritime transportation and a rise in the country’s retail and FMCG industries.

The 3PL market in Egypt analysis includes end-user and service segments.

The 3PL market in Egypt is segmented as below:

By End-user

  • Manufacturing
  • Retail
  • Consumer goods
  • Healthcare
  • Others

By Service

  • Transportation
  • Warehousing and distribution
  • Others

This study identifies the expansion of Egypt’s tourist industry resulting in the construction of various airports resulting in increased efficiency of cargo as one of the prime reasons driving the 3PL market growth in Egypt during the next few years.

The report on the 3PL market in Egypt covers the following areas:

  • 3PL market sizing
  • 3PL market forecast
  • 3PL market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3PL market vendors in Egypt that include Aramex International LLC, DCM Logistics, Deutsche Post AG, DP World, DSV Panalpina AS, Eastern Logistics, El Nada Co., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., and Schenker AG. Also, the 3PL market in Egypt analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Companies Mentioned

  • Aramex International LLC
  • DCM Logistics
  • Deutsche Post AG
  • DP World
  • DSV Panalpina AS
  • Eastern Logistics
  • El Nada Co.
  • Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
  • FedEx Corp.
  • Schenker AG

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: “The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the expansion of Egypt’s tourist industry resulting in the construction of various airports resulting in increased efficiency of cargo.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in maritime transportation.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2021
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Retail – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Consumer goods – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • Transportation – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Warehousing and distribution – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aramex International LLC
  • DCM Logistics
  • Deutsche Post AG
  • DP World
  • DSV Panalpina AS
  • Eastern Logistics
  • El Nada Co.
  • Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
  • FedEx Corp.
  • Schenker AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e42095

