Egypt’s 3PL Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 8.39% During 2022-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The analyst has been monitoring the 3PL market in Egypt and it is poised to grow by $1.30 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period. The report on the 3PL market in Egypt provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in maritime transportation and a rise in the country’s retail and FMCG industries.
The 3PL market in Egypt analysis includes end-user and service segments.
The 3PL market in Egypt is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Consumer goods
- Healthcare
- Others
By Service
- Transportation
- Warehousing and distribution
- Others
This study identifies the expansion of Egypt’s tourist industry resulting in the construction of various airports resulting in increased efficiency of cargo as one of the prime reasons driving the 3PL market growth in Egypt during the next few years.
The report on the 3PL market in Egypt covers the following areas:
- 3PL market sizing
- 3PL market forecast
- 3PL market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3PL market vendors in Egypt that include Aramex International LLC, DCM Logistics, Deutsche Post AG, DP World, DSV Panalpina AS, Eastern Logistics, El Nada Co., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., and Schenker AG. Also, the 3PL market in Egypt analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: “The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the expansion of Egypt’s tourist industry resulting in the construction of various airports resulting in increased efficiency of cargo.”
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in maritime transportation.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
List of Exhibits
