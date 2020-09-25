Egypt has imposed international highest-standard precautionary measures to control the spread of COVID-19, Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Manar said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

Egypt’s Aviation Ministry has been taken strict measures that cope with the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization, Manar said on Thursday.

“We are in constant communication with the international airports to upgrade all the preventive measures,” he said.

Manar toured with 30 ambassadors and several representatives of foreign media at Sharm el-Sheikh Airport to inspect the anti-coronavirus preventives measures.

The visit aims to reinforce and follow up on the measures taken by the Egyptian ministries to revive tourism in Egypt, to boost the national economy.

Egyptian and foreign officials inspected arrival and departure halls, thermal camera systems, security checks, passport control departments, as well as measures to secure social distancing and maintain hygiene in all airport facilities.

“All the country’s airports are equipped with thermal cameras to measure the temperature of workers and passengers,” Manar said, adding that there are 47 cameras installed in Cairo International Airport and 12 in Sharm el-Sheikh Airport.

Once a passenger with high temperature is spotted, the quarantine department will immediately deal with him or her based on the symptoms, the minister explained.

“Scenarios for dealing with the tourists are updated and changed constantly depending on the occurrence of new developments,” he said.

We demanded the passengers to present the PCR test documents when they arrived at the airports. Meanwhile, tourists coming from Cairo without the PCR document would be subject to the tests in the airports of Hurghada, Sharm el-Sheikh, and Marsa Alam and the results are sent to their hotels, he added.

Inside Sharm el-Sheikh Airport, a large air-conditioned tent has been established with a qualified medical team for taking the nasopharyngeal swab for tourists.

According to the Health Ministry, Egypt registered on Thursday 102,513 cases and 5,835 deaths with 94,644 have been recovered.

On June 27, Egypt has started a coexistence plan including lifting the night curfew, resuming the sport and art activating, opening the restaurants, cinema and entertainment centers.

On July 1, Egypt resumed international flights and tourism after nearly four months of lockdown.

To help the recovery of the tourism industry, one of the country’s most important pillars for foreign currency revenues, Manar said 50 percent discount on landing and parking fees, and 20 percent discount on ground service were applied on the airlines to the airports of Hurghada, Sharm el-Sheikh and Matrouh, until the end of October.