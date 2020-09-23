Participants at an Egyptian conference have stressed the importance of international cooperation in the post-COVID-19 era.

The conference, dubbed “Toward a Shared Future for Mankind in Post-Coronavirus Era,” was held Tuesday on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

It was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Cairo Liao Liqiang, and former Prime Minister of Egypt Essam Sharaf amid tight anti-coronavirus preventive measures.

In his speech during the opening session of the conference, Liao said that COVID-19 is one of the most dangerous pandemics that humanity has witnessed in decades, highlighting the success achieved by China in containing the deadly virus.

Liao pointed out that China shares its information, experiences, expertise, research results, and technical documents on the coronavirus with the countries of the world and the World Health Organization (WHO).

He added that China has provided all possible support and assistance to enhance international efforts to confront the pandemic, noting that China donated 50 million U.S. dollars to support the WHO.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us many lessons. We must make joint efforts to complete the global public health governance system, make public health a top priority on the international agenda, and strengthen political coordination and exchange in the field of health,” the ambassador said.

For his part, Sharaf stressed the importance of international cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as the importance of communication among countries in order to achieve the United Nations Millennium Development Goals.

Meanwhile, Emad al-Azraq, chairman of the Tahrir Center for Studies and Research that organized the conference, said that the participants at the conference discussed the world’s ability to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, the international relations, the impact of the crisis on creating a new international order, and the ability of countries to recover from the repercussions of the coronavirus.