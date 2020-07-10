Egypt’s Court of Cassation, the country’s top appeals court, on Thursday upheld a previous court ruling that sentenced the supreme guide of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group Mohammed Badie and five other top members to life sentence.

The ruling was made over their inciting violence and murdering outside the group’s headquarters in 2013, state-run Ahram newspaper reported. Life sentence in Egypt is 25 years in jail.

They were accused of inciting riots, violence, and premeditated murder outside the group’s headquarters in the southeastern Cairo neighborhood of Mokattam.

Violence there left at least nine people dead and 91 others injured. They were also convicted of providing militants with weapons and explosives for targeting the security men and causing public disorder.

Badie, the Muslim Brotherhood’s elected eighth chief in 2010, was handed a death sentence in another case for ordering the murder of 10 people in Cairo in 2013.

He also received two other life sentences in cases respectively related to espionage for a foreign country and violence.

Egypt has been fighting a wave of terrorist activities that killed hundreds of policemen, soldiers and civilians since the ouster of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013.

