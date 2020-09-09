Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday affirmed “the importance of adopting a decisive unified Arab policy towards the destructive Turkish practices in the region.”

“A coordination among the Arab countries in this regard is necessary,” Shoukry stressed in a speech during the Arab League’s ministerial committee concerned with “Turkish intervention in Arab states.”

Ahmed Hafez, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said that the Turkish practices and interference in the affairs of many Arab countries constitute threats against the Arab national security.