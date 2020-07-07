Egypt’s foreign reserves rose to 38.2 billion U.S. dollars by the end of June from 36 billion dollars in May, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) said Tuesday in a statement.

Egypt’s foreign reserves hit 45 billion dollars in March and had since been declining because of a drop in the foreign investments and the halt of tourism, the main source of the country’s foreign revenues.

The CBE has said that it has been using the foreign net reserves to meet the market’s need for foreign currency amid COVID-19 concerns.

“The current average of foreign reserves covers about eight months of Egypt’s imports,” the CBE said, noting the global average stood at nearly three months.

In May, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved 2.77 billion dollars in emergency funding to Egypt to help it address the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, the IMF approved a separate 5.2-billion-dollar standby loan agreement with Egypt. Enditem

