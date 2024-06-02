Egypt’s Largest Container Terminal Set to Operate by 2025 – Executive

An Egyptian executive has announced that a new large container terminal at Ain Sokhna port on the Red Sea, developed by an international consortium led by China’s Hutchison Ports, will start operations by 2025.

Mohamed Khalil, manager of the port development project, told Xinhua on Thursday that the terminal, spanning 2,600 meters and covering a total area of 1.6 million square meters, will be Egypt’s largest upon completion.

It will have the capacity to accommodate ships of up to 400 meters in length. “The terminal was handed over to the international consortium in January after the completion of the infrastructure work carried out by Egyptian companies,” Khalil said.

The consortium, consisting of China’s Hutchison Ports, Chinese state-owned COSCO Shipping, and the French shipping company CMA CGM, is undertaking extensive works at Ain Sokhna port, including the installation of large cranes and the construction of administrative buildings, according to Khalil.

He mentioned that the first ship is anticipated to be received in 2025. “It is important that we establish partnerships with international companies such as Hutchison and COSCO,” the Egyptian executive said. “The strategic location of Egypt serves the interests of these major companies. We also benefit from their expertise.”

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Transportation, Egypt and the consortium signed two agreements in March 2023 to develop and operate the container terminals at Ain Sokhna port and Dekheila port in northern Alexandria Province. The ministry estimates direct revenues from these projects to reach about 5 billion U.S. dollars over the 30-year contract period.