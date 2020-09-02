Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday affirmed the necessity that Israeli should “refrain from taking any unilateral measures that would undermine the peace process, especially annexing any Palestinian lands,” according to the Presidency Office statement.

In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sisi said that “avoiding such measures aims at opening more space for mobilizing regional and international efforts to break the current stalemate in the Palestinian issue,” the spokesperson of the presidency Bassam Radi said.

It would also allow the resumption of negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides in order to reach a fair and comprehensive solution on the basis of a two-state solution and in accordance with international references for achieving security, peace and prosperity for the people in the region, Radi added.

The president also emphasized the importance of sticking to the Palestinian-Israeli truce on the Gaza Strip, in light of Egypt’s ongoing endeavors to mitigate the tensions between the two sides.

“Egypt supports any steps that would bring regional peace in a way that maintains the rights of the Palestinians and security of Israel,” Sisi said, praising the United States brokered the United Arab Emirates-Israeli deal as a step in this regard.

Sponsored by the U.S., Israel and the UAE reached an agreement on Aug. 13 to work towards a “full normalization of relations.”

It’s the first deal Israel signed with a Gulf country and the third Arab country after Egypt and Jordan that normalized relations with Israel in 1979 and 1994 respectively.