Egypt’s Red Crescent receives 9,000 tons of aid for Gaza

So far some 600 truckloads carrying 9,000 tons of aid have been sent to the Gaza Strip through a key land crossing with Egypt, an Egyptian Red Crescent official revealed Wednesday.

Khaled Zayed, the relief agency’s regional head in Egypt’s North Sinai, told Xinhua that aid items from 19 countries and 14 international organizations have entered war-torn Gaza through the Rafah crossing since the beginning of the Hamas-Israeli conflict.

By far, 89 planes carrying 7,700 tons of aid from 33 countries and organizations have landed at El-Arish International Airport in North Sinai, a province bordering Gaza, as part of the global effort to relieve the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, he noted.

On Wednesday, a convoy of 65 trucks carrying medicine, tents, mineral water, and baby formula moved across the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, according to Egyptian officials.

On Tuesday, 652 foreign passport holders, including 55 Canadians and Egyptians, 15 wounded Palestinians and four children with cancer, as well as more than 10 of their family members entered Egypt.

The Rafah crossing has been operating since Oct. 21 for access to humanitarian aid and since the beginning of November for the entry of wounded Palestinians and dual nationalities.

At least 10,569 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry said Wednesday.