EHRC applauds food aid resumption in Ethiopia

The state-backed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on Friday commended the decision of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to resume food aid in the East African country.

The EHRC said in a press release that it welcomes the two aid organizations’ announcement that they are restarting food assistance in Ethiopia after a thorough review of their operations.

The EHRC had been previously calling for the swift completion of ongoing efforts of coordination, resource mobilization and related administrative measures to allow for the immediate resumption of nutritionally adequate food assistance to the most vulnerable, including internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees, particularly children under the age of five years, according to the press release.

Earlier this week, both the WFP and USAID announced they’re resuming food aid to Ethiopia five months after they suspended humanitarian aid in the country.

The WFP estimates more than 20 million people in Ethiopia affected by ongoing drought and conflict urgently need humanitarian food assistance.