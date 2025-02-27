EIB Global Commits US$75 Million to Helios Fund V to Boost Africa’s Digital Economy

In a significant move to bolster Africa’s digital transformation, the European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, has announced a $75 million investment in Helios Fund V, a private equity fund managed by Helios Investment Partners.

The announcement was made by EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle during the Finance in Common Summit in Cape Town, South Africa, underscoring the fund’s alignment with the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package, which aims to foster sustainable development and economic integration across the continent.

Helios Fund V will focus on high-growth sectors critical to Africa’s digital future, including digital infrastructure, financial services and technology, and tech-enabled business services such as education, healthcare, and logistics. By investing in companies that provide essential digital infrastructure—such as data centers, fiber-optic networks, and telecom towers—the fund aims to bridge the digital divide and unlock new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike. Additionally, it will support innovative solutions in health tech, fintech, and education tech, driving efficiency and accessibility in these vital sectors.

A standout feature of the fund is its commitment to gender equality, with at least 30% of its portfolio dedicated to companies that meet EIB’s gender equality criteria. Helios Investment Partners, which joined the 2X Global network earlier this year, will prioritize initiatives that promote women’s leadership, capacity building, and gender-smart investments. This focus not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also ensures that the fund’s impact extends to underserved communities, fostering inclusive growth.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, stating, “Helios has a proven track record of investing in Africa for over two decades, with a strong network and local expertise. This collaboration aligns with the Global Gateway priorities and reflects our shared commitment to supporting market-leading, socially responsible enterprises that benefit both Africa and the European Union.”

David Masondo, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Finance and Chair of the Public Investment Commission, welcomed the investment, emphasizing its potential to drive economic development. “Private capital is a powerful catalyst for growth, and this partnership exemplifies innovative financing to unlock Africa’s potential. By strengthening digital technologies and financial infrastructure, this investment will spur industrial growth, create jobs, and build resilience,” he said.

Helios Investment Partners, the largest Africa-focused private investment firm, brings deep regional expertise and a robust network to the table. The firm’s focus on value creation and social responsibility has made it a trusted partner for businesses across the continent. With EIB Global’s backing, Helios Fund V is poised to accelerate the growth of emerging African enterprises, providing not only capital but also technical expertise and strategic guidance.

This investment is part of EIB Global’s broader efforts to mobilize private capital for Africa’s development. In 2023 alone, the bank invested €232 million in African funds, accounting for nearly half of its total fund investments worldwide. By partnering with Helios and other development finance institutions, EIB Global aims to amplify its impact, driving innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth across the continent.

As Africa continues to embrace digital technologies, initiatives like Helios Fund V are critical to building the infrastructure and ecosystems needed to support a thriving digital economy. With its focus on inclusivity, innovation, and sustainability, the fund represents a bold step toward realizing Africa’s potential as a global leader in the digital age.