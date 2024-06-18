EIB Global Completes Nine Climate-Resilient Bridges in Papua New Guinea

EIB Global, in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Papua New Guinea, has successfully completed nine climate-resilient bridges across East Sepik and Madang provinces.

This achievement marks a significant advancement in enhancing rural connectivity and safety along Papua New Guinea’s vital road networks.

With an investment of approximately $50 million, EIB Global’s initiative forms part of the broader Bridge Replacement for Improved Rural Access project, co-financed with $90 million from ADB and $10 million from the PNG Government. These modern, double-lane bridges span 20-160 meters and cover 1.33 kilometers, upgrading critical transportation infrastructure.

The completion of these bridges benefits approximately 400,000 residents, easing access to markets and essential services. This improvement is crucial for communities facing rugged terrain and adverse weather along the Sepik and Ramu Highways.

Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of EIB responsible for Pacific operations, emphasized the project’s impact: “These climate-resilient bridges enhance rural connectivity and safety, marking a significant step forward for Papua New Guinea. EIB Global is proud to partner with ADB and PNG in this endeavor.”

David Ruma Wereh, Secretary of PNG Department of Works and Highways, highlighted the project’s broader impact: “The Bridge Replacement for Improved Rural Access Project strengthens engineering capabilities and enhances social and economic livelihoods across PNG.”

Andrew Oaeke, Secretary of PNG Department of Treasury, expressed gratitude: “Completion of these quality bridges demonstrates strong support for improving lives in PNG. We look forward to continued cooperation.”

The project aligns with PNG’s ‘Connect PNG’ initiative and the EU’s commitment to sustainable growth in Papua New Guinea. EIB Global’s investment in climate-resilient bridges contributes significantly to the country’s socio-economic development and resilience to climate challenges.