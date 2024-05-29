EIB Global Invests €25 Million in Amethis Fund III for Growth in African Businesses

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) has recently injected €25 million into Amethis Fund III, a pan-African fund dedicated to providing private equity growth capital to medium-sized companies across the continent.

This significant investment underscores the EIB’s commitment to fostering economic development in Africa and supporting the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.

Amethis Fund III will specifically target companies serving low and middle-income populations in sectors such as healthcare, business services, manufacturing, distribution, non-banking financial services, and infrastructure-related services. The fund’s strategy is closely aligned with the EIB’s investment objectives, emphasizing gender equality, sustainable employment, and climate considerations.

Vice President Thomas Ostros of the EIB emphasized the importance of providing African enterprises with patient equity capital to facilitate their sustainable growth. He highlighted the pivotal role played by private equity funds in driving economic development, bringing external funding, knowledge, and technical expertise to local companies.

Managing Partners Luc Rigouzzo and Laurent Demey expressed their appreciation for the EIB’s support, reaffirming their commitment to promoting regional integration and sustainable economic growth in Africa. With a proven track record of supporting over 30 African companies and directly employing more than 40,000 people, Amethis aims to contribute to the development of a robust economic fabric and address key sustainable development goals on the continent.

The EIB’s investment in Amethis Fund III reflects its broader commitment to supporting equity funds focused on Africa, with nearly €3 billion invested in such funds to date. By adhering to best market practices in terms of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, the EIB aims to maximize the impact of its investments and attract additional investors to the region.

With a strong presence in key African capitals, Amethis is well-positioned to identify new opportunities and support companies in their expansion phases, fostering value creation and positive impact across the continent.