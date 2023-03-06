EIB Netework, Agoo TV Collaborate To Celebrate Ghana Month

EIB Network, in partnership with Agoo TV and several other TV stations, is celebrating Ghana Month on Saturday, 4th March, 2023. The event, which is held annually, serves as a precursor to the country’s independence day celebrations.

Ghana Month is a month-long celebration of Ghanaian culture, history, and achievements. It is an opportunity for Ghanaians to reflect on their rich heritage, celebrate their successes, and look towards a brighter future.

The celebration, which will be broadcasted live on EIB Network and other participating TV stations, will feature a variety of performances, including music, dance, and poetry, as well as speeches from dignitaries and community leaders.

In a statement, the CEO of EIB Network, Nathaniel Kwabena Anokye Adisi, expressed his excitement for the event, saying, “We are thrilled to be hosting this year’s Ghana Month celebration in collaboration with Agoo TV and other TV stations. It is a great opportunity for us to showcase the best of Ghanaian culture and to celebrate the resilience and strength of our people.”

Ghana Month is just one of the many events organized by EIB Network to promote Ghanaian culture and unity. The company is committed to supporting initiatives that bring Ghanaians together and celebrate the country’s rich heritage.

Story By: Derrick Kobina Addae