EIB reports outline 2022 investment up 50% with major financing in Africa

Despite the challenges of supporting Ukraine and investing in an economic recovery after the pandemic, EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank, financed €10.8 billion in 2022, 50% more than the previous year’s figures, in its first year of existence.

In 2022, the EIB Group continued to support global healthcare, affordable energy, access to water, renewable power sources and sustainable growth everywhere. Its investment also illustrated the EU bank’s swift response to the invasion of Ukraine, with €1.7 billion already disbursed to help the embattled country.

“The challenging geopolitical situation and conflicts happening around the world should not make us lose sight of our objective to promote a global, just transition to net zero,” said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank. “If we want to stand a chance to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we need to forge sustainable partnerships and alliances at all levels. In its first year of existence EIB Global proved that we are making an active contribution to a more equitable world under the banner of the European Union, in particular through our support to Global Gateway projects.”

Published this week, EIB Global Report: The Story gives more details about the projects that make a difference around the world, with sections on Ukraine, sustainability, climate, and energy.

A companion volume, EIB Global Report: The Impact explains how our economists analyse the differences these projects make – 11.7 million people benefiting from safe drinking water, 836 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 and other diseases, 141 million more trips on public transport. This report presents our rigorous analysis of the results of our investments and assesses the financial benefits, catalytic effect and technical support we bring to each project.