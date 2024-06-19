Eid Adha Message by Greater Accra Regional Imam, Sheikh Hajj Suleiman Nii Nortey Dowuona

The Greater Accra Regional Imam Sheikh Hajj Suleiman Dowuona in his Eid message admonished all to be steadfast and commit our absolute trust in Allah (swt) and that it’s with these that Allah unveils His infinite Blessings to His faithfuls.

Leading the Eid Adha prayers at the Stephen Appiah Astro Turf at Mamprobi Girls JHS, the Regional Imam used the occasion to remind congregants about the trial story of Prophet Abraham and his son Ismail.

He said, this is a typical example of total submission to the course of Allah’s (swt) directive.

Therefore, we should be mindful in our utterances when trials come our way for they are our breakthrough to gain favour in the sight of Allah (swt).

He concluded his sermon with a prayer for a peaceful country especially before, during and after the general elections come December 7 2024.

He submitted the traditional leadership of the Ga-Dangme tribe into the hands of Almighty Allah for unity and progress of the state.

To the Ga-Dangme Muslim Council, Imam beseeched Allah swt to bless and fortify the council with His infinite Blessings and Grace.

Report by Ben LARYEA