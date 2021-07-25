Eid-Al-Adha celebrations: TUDEC Shares Parcels of Meat To Over 6000 families In Ghana

The Ghana-Turkey Co-operation and Development Association (TUDEC) has embarked on another benevolence exercise by sharing parcels of meat to over 6000 families in Ghana to commemorate this year’s Eid-Al-Adha celebrations.

In all, a total of 285 cows were slaughtered and shared with people from all works of life.

This year, TUDEC organized this exercise in partnership with Time To Help e.v., a non-profit aid organization based in Germany as the year also marks the 10th anniversary of the organization since it started its humanitarian work.

According to Cafer Tepeli, a member of TUDEC noted that the meat slaughtering ceremonies were held in Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Tamale, and Wa for the purpose.

This he said, the festival which is one of the most important Islamic holidays for Muslims is celebrated in a form of sacrifice, by slaughtering cows according to Islamic guidelines to benefit people in need regardless of religion or origin.

Each year as part of our social responsibility, the international organization which is based in Accra donates parcels of meat to people from all walks of life,” Tepeli noted.

Recipients of the meat were extremely happy and encouraged the organizers to continue to show compassion towards others, a gesture that most people soon forget.

About TUDEC

The Ghana-Turkey Cooperation and Development Association (TUDEC) is making significant strides in the fight against poverty, ignorance, and disunity in Ghana.

TUDEC was established in 2011 to promote trade activities between Ghana and Turkey and also offer social and humanitarian services in Ghana. Activities of TUDEC are to fight against ignorance, poverty, and disunity based on the philosophy of a Turkish Muslim scholar and author, Fethullah Gullen.

It is an association is built on the principles of love, tolerance, promotion of dialogue, and peaceful co-existence.

It aims to create the right resources and opportunities for everyone to live and develop with dignity and to become active in contributing to members of society.