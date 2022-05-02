Eid Al-Fitr: Celebrating the end of Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr, marks the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan, which is celebrated during the first three days of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

However, the use of a lunar calendar means that it may fall in any season of the year. Ramadan is a period of introspection, communal prayer in the mosque, and reading of the Quran.

During fasting, Muslims must between dawn and dusk refrain from food, drink, sexual activity, and all forms of immoral behaviour, including negative thoughts.

These negative thoughts which include, false words or bad deeds or intentions are as destructive of a fast as is eating or drinking.

Muslims gather in their homes or mosques after their sunset prayer to break their fast with a meal called” iftar” that is often shared with extended families and friends.

The iftar (breaking of fast) usually begins with dates, as was the custom of Muhammad, or apricots and water or sweetened milk.

Others take light foods like fruits and vegetables like cucumbers and salads to break their fast.

There are additional prayers offered at night called the “tawarih” prayers, preferably performed in the congregation at the mosque.

However, the “Night of Power” (Laylat al Qadr) is commemorated on one of the last 10 nights of Ramadan, usually the 27th night.

During these prayers, the entire Qurān may be recited over the month of Ramadan.

Muslims believe that God forgives the past sins of those who observe the holy month with fasting, prayer, and faithful intention.

Muslims also believe that Allah revealed to the Prophet Muhammed the Quran, Islam’s holy book as a guide for the people.”

It is important to note that, for those who became ill in the month of Ramadan or for whom travel is required, extra fasting days may be substituted after Ramadan.

Volunteering, performing righteous works, or feeding the poor can be substituted for fasting if necessary.

However, Pregnant or nursing women, children, the old, the weak, travellers on long journeys, and the mentally ill are all exempted from fasting.

Eid al-Fitr is a time when Muslims indulge in official receptions and private visits to family members and friends.

This is when friends greet one another and present each other with special gifts, especially meat and food.

New modest clothes and other accessories are owned by Muslims to look attractive before and after prayers.

Some Muslims visit the graves of relatives to offer silent prayers for their souls.

Muslims see this day as important that they sacrifice a sheep or cow to appreciate Allah’s efforts in their lives.