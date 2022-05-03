Eid celebrated under tight security at Black Stars Square

There was heavy police and military presence at this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr at the Black Stars Square, where thousands of Muslims gathered to end the holy month of fasting.

Armed police officers raised a camp at strategic places across the Square during the yearly event to celebrate the Eid.

There was a body scanner at the main entrance of the square to scan people.

Armed police officers stopped and searched people intermittently.

An officer who spoke to the Ghana News Agency said the arrangement had become necessary because of the threat of terrorists.

Meanwhile, the faithful used the occasion to showcase their taste for fashion.

Flowing robes of different colours, beautifully designed local fabrics and hairstyles took centre stage at the event, which drew together thousands of Muslims from Accra and its suburbs.

Food and apparel vendors lined up the shoulders of the streets to ply their trade.