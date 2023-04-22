Eid-el-Fitr: APC Chieftain Congratulates Muslims

As Muslims all over the world celebrates this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Comrade Edwin Uhara has felicitated with Muslims as they mark this year’s celebration.

He joined Muslims in thanking God for seeing them through this year’s Ramadan, noting that Allah’s mercies upon Nigeria is endless in all fields of human reckonings.

In his Sallah message, the party stalwart urged Muslims to apply the lessons learnt during Ramadan fast to national development.

He called on Nigerians to show more commitment to the nation’s development and shun divisive rhetorics and politics of ‘we and them’ as elections are over.

Signed:

Comrade Edwin Uhara,

APC Chieftain and UN-trained Negotiator