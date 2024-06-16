Eid-ul-Adha: Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh Calls for Unity in Sierra Leone

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh, Founder and Leader of the People’s Democratic League (PDL), has extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Adha greetings to all Sierra Leoneans, emphasizing the occasion’s message of peace, unity, and solidarity.

As Muslims worldwide observe Eid-ul-Adha, Sankoh’s message resonates with hopes for prosperity and happiness among Sierra Leoneans and the Muslim Ummah at large. He underscores the significance of this auspicious occasion, commemorating the obedience and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH), his wife Hazerat (PBUH), and their son Ismail (PBUH).

Reflecting on the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha, Sankoh highlights its profound lessons in faith and resilience, urging Sierra Leoneans to draw strength from Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering commitment to Allah’s command. He stresses the need for national unity and inclusive dialogue amidst prevailing challenges of poverty, unemployment, and social divisions.

“The occasion of Eid-ul-Adha serves as a timely reminder for all Sierra Leoneans to strengthen our bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood,” Sankoh states, lamenting the nation’s current hardships and urging political leaders to prioritize national interests above partisan gain.

Sankoh calls upon citizens to emulate the spirit of sacrifice and compassion by supporting the less fortunate in their communities. He advocates for a peaceful, inclusive society where every Sierra Leonean, regardless of background, feels respected and valued.

In closing, Sankoh invokes blessings upon Sierra Leone, praying for Allah’s guidance, mercy, and healing during these challenging times. He emphasizes reliance on Allah (SWT) with the Quranic verse: “Hasbunnallah Wa Ni’ Mal Wakeel” (Allah is sufficient for us; and how excellent a guardian is He!).

The People’s Democratic League (PDL) leader’s Eid-ul-Adha message serves as a call to national unity and solidarity, urging all Sierra Leoneans to work together towards peace, justice, and prosperity.