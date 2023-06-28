Eid-ul-Adha celebration: Animal slaughtering suspended in Sandema 

Mallam Jamaldeen Seidu Seinu, the Builsa North Municipal Chief Imam in the Upper East Region, has advised Muslims in the Municipality to observe this year’s Eid-ul-Adha without sacrificing and slaughtering sheep, cattle or goats.

The advice, he said, was to help the Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC) to check the spread of the anthrax outbreak in the Region.

Usually, the Eid-ul-Adha celebration, also known as ‘Al-Eid-Kabir,’ a major feast of sacrifice celebrated in memory of Prophet Ibrahim who tried to sacrifice his only son, Isma’il as a mark of faith, is characterized by slaughtering of animals at prayer grounds and subsequently in Muslim communities and homes.

The Imam, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sandema, the Municipal capital, through his secretary after he led the Eid-ul-Adha prayers, said the usual slaughtering of a ram as a symbol of the ram Allah provided in place of Isma’il was not done.

He said the anthrax disease was still in the Region, and his decision not to slaughter a ram even though he had a fully vaccinated ram, was a sign to the congregation not to slaughter any sheep, goats, cattle or ruminants in their homes.

“It is to send a message to the Muslim community that once there is anthrax, let us suspend the slaughtering of ruminants. We still have several Eid-ul-Adha celebrations ahead of us.

“All Muslims should exercise patience as far as the slaughtering of animals is concerned. When the disease outbreak is over, we can continue with our normal lives,” Mallam Seinu said.

The Imam further used the occasion to call for peace and vigilance from residents to ensure maximum security in the Municipality and beyond, as the Region was surrounded by Burkina Faso and Togo with threats of terrorism.

Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by their Chairpersons, joined the Muslims at the prayer grounds, and used the occasion to request prayers from the Imam to enhance the fortunes of their Parties in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The GNA observed that the usual movement and slaughtering of animals which characterized previous Eid-ul-Adha celebrations within the Zongo community in Sandema was absent.

Some Muslims told the GNA that they would rely on other alternatives rather than the ruminants, “Life first, fortunately, yesterday was Sandema market day, so I bought some guinea fowls for the celebration,” Madam Hajaratu Abdul-Rauf said.

Prior to the celebration, the PHEMC reinforced an earlier ban it placed on the movement and slaughtering of sheep, goats, cattle among other ruminants, across the Region to check the spread of the disease.

Even though the Committee indicated that only animals vaccinated before June 20, 2023, could be slaughtered under strict supervision by veterinary officers, some residents told the GNA that they would not risk slaughtereing any ruminant.