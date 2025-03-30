EID-UL-FITR Message From Hon Frank Annoh Dompreh To The Muslim Community In Nsawam Adoagyiri And Beyond

On this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartfelt greetings to our beloved Muslim brothers and sisters in the Nsawam Adoagyiri and across the nation. Eid Mubarak

As you mark the successful completion of Ramadan, a period of fasting, sacrifice, and devotion, may the Almighty Allah accept your prayers, strengthen your faith, and shower His endless blessings upon you and your families. This sacred celebration reminds us of the values of unity, compassion, generosity, and peace, which are essential for building a prosperous and harmonious society.

In the spirit of Eid, let us continue to show kindness to one another, uplift the less privileged, and work together for the progress of our constituency and the good people of Nsawam Adoagyiri May this occasion bring renewed hope, love, and success in all aspects of our lives.

Once again, Eid Mubarak to you all. May Allah bless our efforts and guide us towards a brighter future.

HON. FRANK ANNOH DOMPERH MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, NSAWAM ADOAGYIRI CONSTITUENCY