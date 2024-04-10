Eidul Fitr 2024: MTN Ghana makes huge donation to Muslims

MTN Ghana has embarked on another benevolence exercise by donating food items and GHC 20,000 cash to the National Chief Imam’s office in Accra ahead of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

The telecoms company supported this year’s Eidul Fitr celebration with cash and items worth over GH¢60,000.00.

The items donated include 25 Bags of Rice, 15 Cartons of Vegetable Oil, 40 Packs of Mineral Water, 10 cartons of canned drinks, 20 packs of assorted soft drinks, A big Ram and GHc 20,000 cash.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at the residence of the National Chief Imam at New Fadama in Accra, Senior Manager for Customer Relations and Credit Management of MTN Ghana, Salihu Abu, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, patronage, and loyalty shown towards MTN over the years.

Stressing, that their donations across the nation were a way to show appreciation for the continuous support received from the people.

“This year’s Ramadan hasn’t been the same as previous years. “In the course of the Holy Month of Ramadan, we lost our mother, the beloved wife of the National Chief Imam.

On behalf of the Management and staff of MTN Ghana, we want to use this opportunity to express our deepest condolence to His Eminence the National Chief Imam for this loss. May Allah grant her the highest place in Jannah”.

Mr Abu also assured that during the 40th day of Adua, MTN would come to commiserate with His Eminence and the family.

“In a few days, the Holy month of Ramadan will be coming to an end and Muslims in Ghana and around the world will be celebrating Eidul Fitr. We thank Allah for granting the Ummah a peaceful Ramadan.

In a day or two the Ummah will celebrate Eidul Fitr and our families and communities will come together to share and strengthen relationships.

We will also use the opportunity to be charitable towards the less privileged and to learn to live in harmony with our neighbours because this is what Eidul Fitr is all about,” he added.

According to him, to provide distinct a customer experience during the celebration, MTN will set up stands at vantage points to provide customers with enhanced customer services while they celebrate.

“Customers will be able to do their sim change, and register for MoMo and we also leverage platforms to educate customers on Mobile Money fraud.

On the MTN Ghana Foundation front, we are currently receiving entries for the MTN Bright Scholarship. The scholarship scheme aims to assist students in public tertiary and vocational institutions with their financial commitments whilst in school.

The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, accommodation, a stipend, and a laptop. The deadline for submission of the applications is 31st May 2023.

Eligible applicants may apply only through the web portal scholarship.mtn.com.gh. No hardcopy applications will be accepted,” he highlighted.

In a brief address, the National Chief Imam expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for their unwavering support and prayed for Allah’s blessings upon the company, management, and staff.

He stated, “Your entire life is blessed by God. May Allah continue to grant you the strength to carry out these benevolent acts without weariness.

We deeply appreciate your generosity. Those who fail to show gratitude to fellow humans can never truly be grateful to God.” Sheikh Dr Sharubutu further remarked, “Allah has promised that if you express gratitude for His blessings, He will bestow even more upon you.”

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh