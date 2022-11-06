Eight beautiful ladies battle for Miss Hogbe 2022 crown

Eight ladies have filed to contest this year’s ‘Mama Hogbe 2022’ beauty pageant on Saturday, November 5, at Keta in the Volta Region.

Frederick Selorm Blebu, a member of the organising committee, explained to the Ghana News Agency that the 2022 edition of Mama Hogbe would be a remarkable experience.

He said, “all the contestants are focused and eager to get the ultimate crown.

“This year’s Mama Hogbe will be an exciting one and l urged all to make a date to be with us.”

The contestants include Dziedzorm Abotsi Forgive, 23 from Tegbi, Agbenuku Rubby Mawunyo, 22, Augusta Emefa Kpodovia, 20 also from Woe.

Others include 20-year-old Sedudzi Gifty Agbetsiafa , Italy based medical student, Zormelo Precious, 22-year-old actress from Atorkor, and Fiagbedu Etornam Grace, 22 from Anloga.

Deydzoh Anastasia Nuviadenu, a 27-year-old past student of ANSECO, told GNA that she was gearing up for the ultimate crown on Saturday.

Atakpah Victoria, another contestant, is also optimistic of victory.

Since 2019, the face of ‘Mama Hogbe’ beauty pageant had been on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.