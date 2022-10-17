Eight BECE candidates in Hohoe absent

Four Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centres in the Hohoe Municipality, has recorded eight absentee students.

Last year, three centres in the Municipality recorded 21 absentees.

A total of 1,881 students in the Municipality are sitting for this year’s examination, which would be held at five centres.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), during a tour to some of the centres of the Municipality, urged the students to thrive hard to pass their examinations.

He noted that Free Senior High School would be available, hence, the importance for all to make good use of the opportunity.

He admonished the students to remain calm after their exams, adding that there was no need to mark events and engage in activities that could endanger their lives.

The MCE on behalf of Mr John-Peter Amewu, Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament, presented about 2,000 branded Mathematical sets to the students as support.

He also made a presentation of snack packs to teachers and invigilators at the centres.

Madam Janet Valerie Datsa Agbotse, the Hohoe Municipal Education Director, on behalf of the students expressed gratitude to the MP for the donation.

She urged the students to learn and pass their exams successfully.

Mr Solomon Amankwah, in charge of the St. Francis College of Education Centre, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that a male student was absent out of the 589 students writing at the centre.

He said he was informed that the student stopped going to school after registration for the exams.

Mr Kutanu Richard, in charge of the Hohoe E.P SHS Centre, said four students out of 466 were absent but was unaware of the reason for their absenteeism.

Mr Forster Asante, in charge of the Hohoe E.P Basic Schools Centre, told GNA that two out of 457 students were absent.

He said information he had indicated that one of the students was no longer in the Municipality while they could not reach out to the other absentee after several phone calls.

Mr Kafui Akorlie, in charge of the Alavanyo Wudidi M/A JHS, said one out of the 158 students at the Centre was absent.

He said information picked up was that the male student absentee was involved in an accident.