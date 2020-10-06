Andrew Ayew

Eight players of the Black Stars have arrived at the teams camp in Antalya, Turkey, to begin training for Friday’s International friendly match against Mali.

The players arrived at the team’s hotel, Xanthe Resort & Spa on Monday to team up with Samuel Owusu and Razak Abalora who travelled with the local contingent on Saturday.

In all, a total of ten players are currently in camp awaiting Dede Ayew, Thomas Partey, the Captain and Deputy Captain respectively and others to join the team.

The players are, Baba Iddrisu, Benson Annang, Kamaldeen Suleyman and Nicholas Opoku.

The rest are Gideon Mensah, Eugene Ansah, Emmanuel Lomotey, and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

The team would hold its first training session at the Emir Sports complex in Antalya, Tuesday afternoon.

