Eight districts record COVID-19 cases in Western Region

Mr. Daniel Bomfeh, Western Regional Health Promotion Officer, says eight districts have recorded new COVID-19 cases.

The Regional COVID-19 updates also indicated a surge in COVID-19 cases with a total of 142 cases reported in the Region.

The Regional Health Promotion Officer told the Ghana News Agency that fortunately, the Region had not recorded the Delta Variant yet, and that it was Paramount for the public to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

They are; Hand washing with soap under running water, wearing of nose mask, avoid hand shaking and hugging, and observe social distancing.

Others are the use of hand sanitizer when water was not available and avoiding crowded areas.

Mr. Bomfeh said everyone should make an informed decision to adhere to all the safety protocols for personal safety and responsibility.