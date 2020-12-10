Eight female incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs), have retained their seats in the Greater Accra Region.

Mrs Elizabeth Aforley Quaye, the incumbent MP for the Kruwor Constituency, and the Minister for Fisheries and Aqua-Culture Development, who contested on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), however lost to her main contender Ms Agnes Naa Momo Lartey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Greater Accra Region had a total of 34 Parliamentary seat, out of which 13 were won by females as against the 21 taken by their male counterparts.

The female statistics show that the NDC won seven seats as against six by the NPP.

The successful candidates were: Ms Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, a Deputy Minister of Health and the NPP incumbent MP, Weija/Gbawe constituency; Ms Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku, NDC incumbent MP, Domeabra-Obom; and Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, a Minister of State at the Office of the President in Charge of Public Procurement, and incumbent MP, Dome-Kwbeneya constituency.

The others were Mrs Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the NPP’s incumbent MP, Ayawaso West Wuogon, while Ms Darkoaa Newman contesting for the first time won the Okaikwei South seat for the NPP.

Again, two other females, Ms Theresa Lardi Awuni, and Ms Sheila Bartels, both new contestants in the race, made impressive victories for their political parties, respectively taking the Okaikwei North for the NDC and Ablekuma North for the NPP.

Madam Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Minister for Communications, and incumbent MP for the Ablekuma West constituency retained her seat; while Dr Zanator Agyeman-Rawlings, also retained the Korle Klottey seat for the NDC.

Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah also won the Dadekotopon seat for the NDC; while Ms Linda O. A Ocloo and Ms Comfort Cudjoe Doyoe, both of the NDC, retained their seats with the Shai Osudoku and Ada constituencies respectively.

The Greater Accra Region had a total of 34 parliamentary seats of which the NDC won 20, leaving the NPP with the remaining 14.