Eight Fulani herdsmen arrested in forest reserves

The Sunyani Forest District of the Forest Services Division (FSD) has arrested eight Fulani nomads in some forest reserves in the Bono Region.

They were leading their cattle for grazing in the reserves at Tain District, Berekum and Wenchi Municipalities.

Mr. Francis Brobbey, the Sunyani Forest District Manager of the FSD who confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani, said two of the Fulani herdsmen had already been prosecuted and fined, while two others had been remanded in prison custody, saying the remaining four suspects were going through investigations.

He said the Bono Region had seven forest reserves comprising Amama, Asukese, Sawsaw, Tain I, Tain II, Yaya and Nsemere situated in the Sunyani, Sunyani West, Berekum and Wenchi Municipalities as well as Berekum West, Tain and Banda Districts.

Mr. Brobbey said the reserves were under serious degradation due to the activities of the Fulani herdsmen, saying cattle grazing was destroying the vegetative cover and food crops.

“Their uncontrolled activities are not only depleting the forest resources, but also causing high degree of soil compaction and destruction of water bodies, thereby affecting climate change mitigating measures”, he said.

Mr. Brobbey warned the FSD would no longer tolerate any unscrupulous activity that threatened forest cover, saying the division had set up forest monitoring teams in the forest fringe communities to protect the reserves from wanton destruction.