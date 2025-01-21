Eight Illegal Miners Killed in Clash with Soldiers at AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine

A deadly confrontation at the AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine in Ghana’s Ashanti Region has left eight illegal miners dead and one severely injured.

The incident occurred over the weekend when a group of about 60 illegal miners attempted to force their way into the Deep Decline area of the mine, breaching security fences.

The miners were reportedly armed with locally manufactured rifles, knives, machetes, axes, and other heavy-duty tools, leading to a violent clash with soldiers stationed under Operation HALT II, a security operation designed to protect the mine. According to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the illegal miners opened fire when soldiers tried to stop their intrusion. In response, the soldiers returned fire in self-defense, killing seven of the miners and injuring one. A soldier was also wounded but has received medical treatment.

AngloGold Ashanti confirmed the incident, describing the attack as an attempt by armed miners to gain unauthorized access to the mine’s infrastructure. In a statement issued on Sunday, the company expressed concern for the safety of employees and the surrounding community, adding that operations have resumed under heightened security measures.

The situation in Obuasi is reportedly under control, with business activities returning to normal despite an uneasy calm. However, there are reports that members of the group who survived the attack rampaged through parts of Obuasi township, causing damage to property.

President John Dramani Mahama has ordered an investigation into the incident, calling for those who acted unlawfully to be held accountable. The President’s spokesperson stated that the security agencies have been tasked with restoring peace and implementing measures to prevent similar occurrences. Mahama also directed AngloGold Ashanti to cover medical expenses for the injured and facilitate burial arrangements for those killed.

The Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners (GNASSM) has condemned the use of deadly force, expressing concern over the violation of human rights. The association called for alternative measures to apprehend the trespassers rather than engaging in a firefight, and welcomed the President’s directive for an investigation. GNASSM also urged dialogue among stakeholders to address tensions between the youth in Obuasi and the mining company.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of illegal mining in the Obuasi area, a challenge that the AngloGold Ashanti mine has faced for years. Despite the tragic loss of life, security forces have warned illegal miners to stay clear of restricted mining zones to avoid further confrontations.

As of now, local security meetings are underway, with emergency discussions also taking place at the Ghana Chamber of Mines.