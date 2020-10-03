Eight people including two members of the fire brigade were missing near the French city of Nice on Friday after heavy rains caused severe flooding, the broadcaster Franceinfo reported citing local authorities.

Locals in the south-eastern area were being urged to stay at home after the flooding caused traffic chaos, including by sweeping away a bridge.

Around 13,500 households were without power in the Departement Alpes-Maritimes region, which includes Nice, and around 600 emergency services personnel were being deployed.

Storm Alex was meanwhile causing chaos and damage in the north-west of France, with 30,000 people in the coastal region of Brittany left without power. Trees fell in many communities but there no immediate reports of any injuries.

Gusts of up to 186 kilometres per hour were recorded overnight on the island of Belle-Ile-sur-Mer, off the coast of Brittany.